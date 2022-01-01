Go
Greenhouse Enoteca

A Restaurant with Roots | Italian Inspired

2114 W Tilghman St • $$

Avg 4.8 (922 reviews)

Popular Items

QUEEN MARGARITA$15.00
SAN MARZANO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, EVOO DRIZZLE
GETTIN' FIGGY 2.0$22.00
GARLIC EVOO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, GOAT CHEESE CRUMBLES,FIGS, THINLY SLICED PROSCIUTTO, FIG JAM, BLACKBERRY AND BALSAMIC JAM DRIZZLE
GARLIC CHEESY BREAD$11.00
HOUSE FLAT BREAD, COVERED IN CHEESE BLEND, FRESH HERBS, HERB OIL DRIZZLE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MARINARA
LOVE A VEGAN$16.00
SAN MARZANO, ROASTED VEGGIES, HERBED EVOO DRIZZLE
CAESAR$13.00
THIS SALAD DRESSING CONTAINS ANCHOVY: MAKE VEGETARIAN WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING
ORGANIC ROMAINE, SHREDDED GRANA PADANO, HOUSE CAESAR, TOASTED HERBED PANKO : DRESSING ON THE SIDE FOR TAKEAWAY
WEST END$19.00
SAN MARZANO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, HAND PINCHED SAUSAGE, FIRE ROASTED PEPPERS, HOUSE OREGANO
I NEED A HOLIDAY$19.00
GARLIC EVOO, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA, BABY SPINACH, FIRE ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, GRANA PADANO, RICOTTA DOLLOPS
THE CURE ALL$17.00
SAN MARZANO, PEPPERONI, LOCAL FRESH MOZZARELLA
CHICKEN PARMESAN$25.00
GNOCCHI ROSA$21.00
FRESH PILLOWY GNOCCHI, HOUSE SAN MARZANO POMODORO, CREAM, PARMESAN, BASIL
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2114 W Tilghman St

Allentown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

