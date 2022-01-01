Go
Toast

Greenhouse - Homewood

Hola! Here at Greenhouse, we believe in Feelin' Good All the TIme: and that starts with the good good food you put into your body. Nothing weird, nothing artificial, always organic, and always delicious: and always good for you. Getcha some.

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GH Cuban$10.00
Roasted pork, ham, marinated kale and pickled onions, swiss cheese, ciabatta (Hot!)
Creamy Tomato$5.00
Topped with breadcrumbs and pesto.
Ridiculous Cookie$3.75
It lives up to its name.
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.00
Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.
Winter Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, kale, beets, farro, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette.
White Chicken Chili$6.00
Greenhouse Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, romaine, watercress, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, goat cheese, salad crunch, avocado, Goddess vinaigrette.
Steak Sandwich$12.00
Steak, arugula, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, horseradish sauce, chimichurri, french roll (Hot!)
See full menu

Location

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saw's BBQ - Homewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby Sunshine

No reviews yet

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

Local 39

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Perla Nayarita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston