Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

Fresh is our priority.

435 Faneuil St

Popular Items

Chicken Ziti Brocc Alfredo$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast , fresh broccoli with our homemade delicious Alfredo sauce.
homemade mini Arancines$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
homemade toasted Raviolis$6.99
With a side of our delicious marinara sauce.
Garden Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and green peppers. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.
Chicken Parm$11.99
Homemade breaded chicken with provolone cheese coated with our delicious marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
homemade Chicken Tenders
Cooked to golden brown with homemade honey mustard, BBQ sauce or bleu cheese.
French Fries$3.99
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Cooked to golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
With a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Location

435 Faneuil St

Brighton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
