Go
Toast
  • /
  • Taylor
  • /
  • Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor

Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor

Come in and enjoy!

113 West 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Local Burger$7.50
Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00
Greenhouse BLT$9.00
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
Turkey Club$9.00
Sourdough, house-smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheese, herb mayo, avocado, tomato jam, lettuce
Yardbird$9.00
Sweet bun, all natural grilled chicken Round Rock Honey-Chipotle sauce, queso fresco, tomatoes, house-made pickles
Waffle Fries$3.50
Farmers Salad$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sourdough, cheddar, spicy pimento, side of tomato basil soup dip. Add Turkey for $3.50, or Bacon for $2.00
Pulled Pork$9.50
Smoked pork sandwich, slaw, chipotle mayo.
Sweet Fries$4.00
House Chips$2.00
See full menu

Location

113 West 2nd Street

Taylor TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Correa's Chinese Restaraunt

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese Cuisine, In a comfy family owned business.

Chemistry Lab

No reviews yet

So cold it's cool!

Hola Aloha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Loose Screw

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston