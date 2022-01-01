Greenlake Grill
American Grill.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
7200 E Green Lake Dr N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7200 E Green Lake Dr N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Retreat - Green Lake
Come on in and enjoy!
Retreat
Come on in and enjoy!
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!
Armistice Coffee Roaster
Fresh roasted coffee, delicious local pastry, amazing customer service!