Greenlake Grill

American Grill.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

7200 E Green Lake Dr N • $$

Grilled Salmon$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
Alaskan Cod & Chips$15.95
Pub style tempura battered cod, fries, mustard slaw, dill tartar
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Prime Rib - Friday Only$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Kid's Mac and Apple Sauce
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
7200 E Green Lake Dr N

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
