Greenleaf Juice

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

4930 N Pennsylvania St • $$

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Majik$11.95
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
Sunrise$11.95
Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds
Almond Berry$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
Location

4930 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
