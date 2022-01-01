Go
Greenleaf Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

4930 N Pennsylvania St

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Cleanse
5 juices / day
$40 per day, choose your own selection
Growlers
5 juices / day
$40 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
6 juices / day
$48 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
Custom Cleanse
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

4930 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
