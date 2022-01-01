Go
Greenleaf Juice

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

810 NW 12th Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)

Popular Items

Beetleaf$8.95
kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, beet strawberry, celery
Green Being$7.95
baby spinach, lemon, kale, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple juice
Banana Coconut$9.25
oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

810 NW 12th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cooperativa

No reviews yet

Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.

Arden Restaurant

No reviews yet

PNW Seasonal restaurant located in the Pearl district of Portland
If pickup and delivery is unavailable we are too busy to prepare new take out/delivery orders. Our apologies.

Fortune

No reviews yet

A beautiful mid-century tropical inspired bar with food by Plant Based Papi and vibes curated by The Music Trust.

The Star Portland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

