Greenleaf Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

414 SE Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Elderberry$9.95
dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, microgreens, coconut water
Beetleaf$8.95
kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, beet strawberry, celery
Spicyleaf$8.95
kale, spinach, jalapeno, green pepper, celery, apple, cucumber
Green Solution +$8.95
baby spinach, kale, lime banana, almond butter, coconut oil, hemp seeds, apple juice
Almond Berry$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
Berry Fix$7.95
blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice
Sunnyside$7.95
banana, pineapple, blueberry, ginger, orange juice
Blue Majik$11.95
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

414 SE Grand Ave

Portland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
