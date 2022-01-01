Greenleaf
Chef Chris Viaud presents, Greenleaf, a New American Farm to Table restaurant located in the historic Souhegan Valley Bank building in Milford, New Hampshire. Dating back to 1865, the Souhegan Valley Bank building was renovated in 1907 by Luther Greenleaf who the restaurant is named after. The Boston based architect, who’s original hand drawn blueprints can still be seen framed inside the restaurant, added several beautiful renditions to the building and the bank became well known across New Hampshire.
The food and drinks at Greenleaf explore the ever changing New England seasons with a thoughtfully crafted ever changing menu.
54 Nashua St • $$$
Location
54 Nashua St
Milford NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
