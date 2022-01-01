Go
Greenleaf

Chef Chris Viaud presents, Greenleaf, a New American Farm to Table restaurant located in the historic Souhegan Valley Bank building in Milford, New Hampshire. Dating back to 1865, the Souhegan Valley Bank building was renovated in 1907 by Luther Greenleaf who the restaurant is named after. The Boston based architect, who’s original hand drawn blueprints can still be seen framed inside the restaurant, added several beautiful renditions to the building and the bank became well known across New Hampshire.
The food and drinks at Greenleaf explore the ever changing New England seasons with a thoughtfully crafted ever changing menu.

54 Nashua St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Peppercorn Glazed Ham$32.00
Honey Peppercorn Glazed Northcountry Smokehouse Ham | Roasted Garlic & Herb Baby Potatoes | Honey Glazed Carrots | Spring Mix Salad with Green Goddess Dressing | Strawberry Shortcake
Lull Farm Chicken Breast$35.00
Lull Farm Chicken Breast | Roasted Garlic & Herb Baby Potatoes | Honey Glazed Carrots | Spring Mix Salad with Green Goddess Dressing | Strawberry Shortcake
Brookford Farm Pork Loin$36.00
Saffron Farro | Sweet Potato Fingerling | Okinawa Sweet Potato | Rhubarb Agrodolce | Cider Jus
Roasted Beef Tenderloin$45.00
Roasted Beef Tenderloin | Roasted Garlic & Herb Baby Potatoes | Honey Glazed Carrots | Spring Mix Salad with Green Goddess Dressing | Strawberry Shortcake
Herb Crusted Cod$34.00
Seasonal Veg | Basil | Almond | Pancetta
Whipped Molasses Honey Butter$3.00
Lull Farm Chicken$32.00
Wild Rice | Asparagus | Green Garlic | Dill
3 Year Anniversary Dinner Raffle$20.00
For our upcoming 3 Year Anniversary Dinner on May 1st, we will be raffling off a dinner for 2 valued at $200!
Raffle tickets are $20 each, and all proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Souhegan Valley Boys & Girls Club! Tickets can be purchased through the link on our website. The winner will be announced on Friday at 2pm!
Housemade Parker House Rolls$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

54 Nashua St

Milford NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

