Go
Toast

Greenline Salads

Come in and enjoy!

1002 Van Buren Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HEALTH NUT SALAD$10.50
Baby Spinach, Tempeh, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Walnuts, Suggested Dressing: Lime Cilantro Vinaigrette
ASIAN SHRIMP SALAD$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Avocado, Edamame, Suggested Dressing: Carrot Ginger Vinaigrette
SUPERFOOD SALAD$10.00
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Avocado, Almonds, Suggested Dressing: Cumin Vinaigrette
OXFORD COBB SALAD$10.50
Chopped Romaine, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Suggested Dressing: Honey Mustard
CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD$5.00
Greens and Choice of Dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Chopped Romaine, Baked Chicken, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Suggested Dressing: Caesar
FOUNTAIN DRINK$1.75
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$6.00
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$8.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Suggested Dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette
CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP$5.00
Greens, Honey Wheat Tortilla and choice of dressing
See full menu

Location

1002 Van Buren Avenue

Oxford MS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Depot Taco Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oxford Burger Company

No reviews yet

Located in Oxford, MS just off the Square we serve the area's best burgers.
Oxford Burger Co is a fast casual American restaurant focusing on creative burgers, gourmet fries, and cold beer. Simply put, we make great burgers. All of our burgers are 100% Black Angus USDA Choice Beef!!!. We combine over-the-top burgers and outstanding service. Our goal is to have every guest at OBC walk out the door and tell their friends about the amazing burger they had!

Proud Larrys

No reviews yet

Come for the food. Stay for the music.

Funkys Pizza & Daiquiri Bar

No reviews yet

New Orleans Style Bar Located in the heart of Oxford Square. Awesome Drinks and Pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston