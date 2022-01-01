Greenport restaurants you'll love
Greenport's top cuisines
Must-try Greenport restaurants
More about The Waterfront
The Waterfront
111 Main St, greenport
|Popular items
|Baked Clams
|$11.00
Chopped Clams, Mushrooms, Bacon, Peppers
|Mahi Taco
|$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Lobster, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw
More about Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
PIZZA
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
135 3rd st #24, Greenport
|Popular items
|SM CHEESE PIZZA
|$16.25
|Chicken Cutlet Parm HERO
|$10.50
|Chicken Parm DINNER
|$18.75
More about Crabby Jerry's
Crabby Jerry's
111 Main St, Greenport
|Popular items
|Popcorn Shrimp Entree
|$15.00
Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
|North Fork Seafood Platter
|$32.00
Golden Fried Flounder, Popcorn Shrimp, Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
Garlic Aioli & Marinara
More about Claudio's Pizza
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Claudio's Pizza
111 Main St, Greenport
|Popular items
|Upside Down Sicilian Pie
|$24.00
Rectangular Pie, Thick-Crust, Grande Cheese, Marinara, Pecorino Romano, Oregano, EVOO
|Brooklyn Style Pie
|$20.00
Round Pie, San Marzano Tomato, Grande Cheese, Pecorino
|Diavola Pie
|$28.00
Rectangular Pie, Spicy Sopressata, Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomatoes, Our Own Mozzarella, Mikes Hot Honey, Calabrian Chili.