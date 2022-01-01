Greenport restaurants you'll love

Greenport restaurants
Toast
  • Greenport

Greenport's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Must-try Greenport restaurants

The Waterfront image

 

The Waterfront

111 Main St, greenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Clams$11.00
Chopped Clams, Mushrooms, Bacon, Peppers
Mahi Taco$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
Lobster Roll$36.00
Lobster, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw
More about The Waterfront
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza image

PIZZA

Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza

135 3rd st #24, Greenport

Avg 4.3 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SM CHEESE PIZZA$16.25
Chicken Cutlet Parm HERO$10.50
Chicken Parm DINNER$18.75
More about Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
Crabby Jerry's image

 

Crabby Jerry's

111 Main St, Greenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Shrimp Entree$15.00
Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
North Fork Seafood Platter$32.00
Golden Fried Flounder, Popcorn Shrimp, Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Garlic Aioli & Marinara
More about Crabby Jerry's
Claudio's Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Claudio's Pizza

111 Main St, Greenport

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Upside Down Sicilian Pie$24.00
Rectangular Pie, Thick-Crust, Grande Cheese, Marinara, Pecorino Romano, Oregano, EVOO
Brooklyn Style Pie$20.00
Round Pie, San Marzano Tomato, Grande Cheese, Pecorino
Diavola Pie$28.00
Rectangular Pie, Spicy Sopressata, Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomatoes, Our Own Mozzarella, Mikes Hot Honey, Calabrian Chili.
More about Claudio's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenport

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Clams

Clam Chowder

Mahi Mahi

Pies

