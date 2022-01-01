French fries in
Greenport
/
Greenport
/
French Fries
Greenport restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
135 3rd st #24, Greenport
Avg 4.3
(183 reviews)
French Fries
$5.50
More about Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
Crabby Jerry's
111 Main St, Greenport
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
$12.00
More about Crabby Jerry's
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenport
Mahi Mahi
Clams
Lobster Rolls
Pies
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Lobsters
Clam Chowder
More near Greenport to explore
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston