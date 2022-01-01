Mahi mahi in
Greenport
/
Greenport
/
Mahi Mahi
Greenport restaurants that serve mahi mahi
The Waterfront
111 Main St, greenport
No reviews yet
Mahi Taco
$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
More about The Waterfront
Crabby Jerry's
111 Main St, Greenport
No reviews yet
Mahi Taco
$18.00
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
More about Crabby Jerry's
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenport
Lobsters
French Fries
Lobster Rolls
Clam Chowder
Pies
Tacos
Clams
Chicken Tenders
More near Greenport to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
Niantic
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston