Greens and Grains-Galloway

80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd

Popular Items

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$10.00
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW
Cuban Panini$10.00
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
Chk’n Sandwich$8.00
Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun! Classic, simple and delicious! Get it on a Whole Wheat Wrap for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich$9.00
Buffalo Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Ranch on Toasted Bun. Try it as a wrap or add cheez for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
Classic Bowl$12.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, onion, house-made pita chip croutons, chk'n and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap$9.00
Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Gyro Pita$10.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Green Phene$8.00
Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk + Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Viva La Vegan$8.00
Banana, Dates and Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee only $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (choice)
Location

80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd

Galloway NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
