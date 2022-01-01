Go
Greens and Grains- Margate

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

7801 Ventnor Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Naked Bowl$11.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Berry Bliss$8.00
Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder or Both. ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)
Viva La Vegan$8.00
Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)
Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar$9.00
Kale caesar salad with red onion, cucumbers, breaded chk'n tossed in buffalo sauce, with house-made caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Classic Bowl$12.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Quinoa of the Week$6.50
Protein packed quinoa tossed with varying veggies and superfoods, quinoa salad changes weekly, served with choice of house-made dressing. 16oz
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7801 Ventnor Ave

Margate NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
