Toast

Greens and Grains

Plant-Based Food For Everyone

1092 Route 35 South

Popular Items

GF Mac N’ Cheez$8.50
Gluten free pasta sauteed in our homemade vegan "cheez whiz". (chk'n is not gluten free if chosen as add on)
Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chk'n Tenders, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, House Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap (not GF)
Gyro$11.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro + Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita (not gluten free)
Viva La Vegan$8.00
Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50)
Sesame Kale Wrap$10.50
Grilled Smoked Tofu, Marinated Kale, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Homemade Sesame Ginger Dressing and Cashews on Whole Wheat Wrap
Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich$9.50
Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, with Homemade Ranch on Toasted Bun
Falafel Wrap/Pita$11.00
Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sriracha Tahini on your choice of Whole Wheat Wrap or Pita (can be made gluten free on a GF wrap)
Duo$12.00
Veggie Burger Wrap$10.00
Organic Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo, Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap (VB not GF)
Avocado BLT$10.50
Fresh Sliced Avocado, Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Mayo on Toasted Panini (can be made gluten free on a GF wrap)
Middletown NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
