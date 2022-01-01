Go
Greens and Grains- Northfield

1600 New Road

Popular Items

Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, onion, house-made pita chip croutons, chk'n and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Green Phene$8.00
Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk + Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Classic Bowl$12.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Ging & Juice$8.00
Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice
BUFFALO RANCH CHK'N SANDWICH on HUDSON ROLL$9.00
Our famous Chkn Sandwich you know and love from Galloway has made its way to Northfield! Our Buffalo Ranch comes with: Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and our house-made buffalo sauce and ranch sauce! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
Cuban Panini$10.00
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
Viva La Vegan$8.00
Banana, Dates and Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee only $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (choice)
Avocado BLT Panini$10.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
Greek Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT (pita)
Gyro Pita$10.00
Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Location

Northfield NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
