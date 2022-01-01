Go
Greens and Grains - Philly

Come in and enjoy!

1700 Sansom Street

Popular Items

Hummus (8oz)$6.50
Creamy lemon garlic hummus, served with your choice of carrots or grilled pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SESAME, WHEAT (for pita only)
Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$10.95
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozz, house marinana and cashew pesto on grilled cheez panini! ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT, CASHEW
Avocado BLT Panini$10.95
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on Toasted Panini! ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY, WHEAT
Viva La Vegan$8.95
Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao (add Greek Coffee for $0.50) ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)
Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Gyro Pita$10.95
House-made Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion and Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAY, SOY
Cuban Panini$10.95
Grilled panini with melted cheez, smoked tofu, tomato, onion, pickle, dijon and mayo! Pressed to perfection! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
Greek Salad$11.95
Chopped romaine, stuffed grape leaves, tomatoes, onions, chickpea salad, kalamata olives, cucumbers and vegan feta. Add chk'n, smoked tofu or avocado! Served with our Tahini House Dressing on the side. Grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SESAME (dressing), WHEAT (pita bread only)
Green Phene$8.95
Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk and Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap$10.95
Kale Caesar Salad with cucumbers and onions, wrapped up with chk'n and house-made buffalo sauce. Try adding avocado!! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Location

1700 Sansom Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
