Go
Toast

Greens cafè

KOSHER
FRESH FOOD LIKE NO WHERE ELSE

50 W 47th St Fl 11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIGNATURE CHOCO CHEESE DANISH$3.50
BREAKFAST SPECIAL PLATE$12.00
choice of bagel, choice of omelet tuna or eggs, cubed potato, choice of salad, choice of spread on bagel,
CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH$3.50
BAGEL, CREAM CHEESE, SLICE CHEESE,
GRILLED SALMON PLATE$15.00
1 PEACE GRILLED SALMON WITH 2 SIDES OF CHOICE,
See full menu

Location

50 W 47th St Fl 11

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JoJu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our Rockefeller Center store is located on the corner of Avenue of the Americas and 49th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston