Greens and Lemons

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

2707 E Griffin Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Cucumber Water$3.50
Shrimp Delight$18.50
1/2 B. Cauliflower$5.99
Hibiscus/Jamaica Water$3.50
Turkey Burger$12.99
Grilled Salmon And Pear Salad$17.99
Baked Chilaquiles$9.99
Baked corn tortilla chips with chicken, salsa and cheese
Choose:
green
red
spicy
Fish Tacos$16.99
Chicken Or Turkey Avocado$13.99
Garlic Lime Salmon$19.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2707 E Griffin Pkwy

Mission TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
