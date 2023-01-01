Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Jeremy's Wingshack

Ford Truck , Greensboro Ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
7 Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.50
3 Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.50
More about Jeremy's Wingshack
5B Barbeque and Brews

1017 Park Place Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$9.00
3 Fried chicken tenders
More about 5B Barbeque and Brews
