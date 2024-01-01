Go
A map showing the location of Greensboro Moose Lodge 685 - 5031 Blakeshire RoadView gallery

Greensboro Moose Lodge 685 - 5031 Blakeshire Road

Open today 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5031 Blakeshire Road

Greensboro, NC 27406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

5031 Blakeshire Road, Greensboro NC 27406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pascali’s Pizza Corner - 1814 Mt Hope Church Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1814 Mt Hope Church Rd Mc Leansville, NC 27301
View restaurantnext
Jake's Diner - South Elm
orange starNo Reviews
611 South Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27406
View restaurantnext
The Quarter - 112 W Lewis Street
orange starNo Reviews
112 W Lewis Street Greensboro, NC 27406
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Bar + Arcade - Boxcar - GSO
orange starNo Reviews
120 West Lewis Street Greensboro, NC 27406
View restaurantnext
Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Jerusalem Market on Elm
orange starNo Reviews
310 S. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center (NC)
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Kau
orange star4.5 • 930
2003 Yanceyville Street Greensboro, NC 27405
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greensboro

High Point

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Greensboro Moose Lodge 685 - 5031 Blakeshire Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston