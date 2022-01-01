Greensboro restaurants you'll love
Greensboro's top cuisines
Must-try Greensboro restaurants
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro
|Popular items
|Whiting Basket Large
|$13.25
10 oz. fish, 2 sides, drink
|Shrimp and Flounder Basket Large
|$19.25
10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 sides, drink
|Shrimp Basket Regular
|$13.25
10 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$4.95
house made with chips
|Special Lunch #7
|$7.49
deep fried chicken or beef chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and rice
|Taco Salad
|$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Ribeye (12oz)
|$26.99
Hand-cut, Certified Angus Beef grilled over a hickory fire. Available Cajun Spiced
|Wood Grilled Salmon
|$18.99
Grilled & Basted with lemon-dill butter.
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$13.99
Blackened chicken breast over a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and server with Parmesan Bread.
Extra Side of Alfredo sauce $.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Side Order Onion Rings
|$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
|16ct. Wings
|$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Fresh chicken lightly battered and flash fried until golden brown. Served with honey mustard. Gluten-free
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Our house mix topped with sliced turkey, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Gluten-free
|Elm Street Philly
|$11.00
Fresh shaved ribeye or chicken, provolone, mushroom, onion, Philly sauce and garlic aïoli on a baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Popular items
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
|Wings 6
|$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Twisted Salad
|$13.00
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.00
|NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish
|$16.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sticks and Stones
2200 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Lg Heartbreaker
|$9.00
|Lg Sweet Carolina
|$23.00
|Lg To Be The One
|$19.00
Melt Kitchen & Bar
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Duck Club
|$14.00
|The Melt
|$12.00
|Almost Famous Sprouts
|$13.75
Crafted
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
|WAYFARER TACO
|$12.95
Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
|TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$4.95
house made with chips
|Taco Salad
|$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
|Arroz El Cheech
|$12.99
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Waffle Platter
|$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a waffle.
|Classic Platter
|$9.00
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and toast.
|BYO Biscuit
|$1.00
Build your own biscuit.
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Popular items
|B.L.T.
|$7.00
Thick-sliced pork or turkey bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
|Mikhael's Cheesesteak
|$9.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, with melted cheese sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms & pesto mayo on a sub roll
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, & pesto mayo on a sub roll.
The Sage Mule
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Blue Plate Special
|$10.50
two eggs your way, neese's sage sausage or applewood bacon, toast or biscuit, hashbrowns
|The Sandwich
|$10.00
sweet pepper mayo, roasted tomato, cheddar omelet, soft roll, choice of side (add bacon or sausage + $2.00)
|Kobra Kai
|$13.00
fried chicken thigh dipped in gochujang bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, sweet chili aioli served on a soft roll
Lindley Park Filling Station
2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Chapman Street
|$11.95
Angus burger topped off with pimento cheese and bacon on a potato roll.
|Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Crispy chicken wings with choice of sauce and dressing.
|The Ridgeway
|$10.50
Grilled chicken with bacon, red peppers, sprouts, sharp cheddar, and basil aioli on wheat bread.
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
2204 Golden Gate Drive, Greensboro
Pig Pounder Brewery
1107 Grecade St, Greensboro
Shrimply Delicious 2
TBD, TBD
Rio Bravo
2040 Rankin Mill Rd Suite E, Greensboro
Neighbor's GSO
507 Simpson St, Greensboro
Seafood Destiny - west gate
4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro
Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro
106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro