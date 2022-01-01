Greensboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greensboro

Greensboro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Greensboro restaurants

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. image

 

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.

2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whiting Basket Large$13.25
10 oz. fish, 2 sides, drink
Shrimp and Flounder Basket Large$19.25
10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 sides, drink
Shrimp Basket Regular$13.25
10 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$4.95
house made with chips
Special Lunch #7$7.49
deep fried chicken or beef chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and rice
Taco Salad$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Ribeye (12oz)$26.99
Hand-cut, Certified Angus Beef grilled over a hickory fire. Available Cajun Spiced
Wood Grilled Salmon$18.99
Grilled & Basted with lemon-dill butter.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Blackened chicken breast over a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and server with Parmesan Bread.
Extra Side of Alfredo sauce $.99
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Order Onion Rings$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
16ct. Wings$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
Pretzels$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
More about Stumble Stilskins
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Fresh chicken lightly battered and flash fried until golden brown. Served with honey mustard. Gluten-free
Cobb Salad$13.00
Our house mix topped with sliced turkey, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Gluten-free
Elm Street Philly$11.00
Fresh shaved ribeye or chicken, provolone, mushroom, onion, Philly sauce and garlic aïoli on a baguette
More about Natty Greene's
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Salad$13.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish$16.00
More about Fishbones
Sticks and Stones image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sticks and Stones

2200 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Heartbreaker$9.00
Lg Sweet Carolina$23.00
Lg To Be The One$19.00
More about Sticks and Stones
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duck Club$14.00
The Melt$12.00
Almost Famous Sprouts$13.75
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Crafted image

 

Crafted

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
WAYFARER TACO$12.95
Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
More about Crafted
Pinetop Sport Club image

 

Pinetop Sport Club

3723 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pinetop Sport Club
Kiosco Mexican Grill image

 

Kiosco Mexican Grill

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kiosco Mexican Grill
Burger Warfare image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Burger Warfare

1209 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Avg 3.7 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Burger Warfare
Sushi Republic image

SUSHI

Sushi Republic

329 Tate Street, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sushi Republic
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Elm Street Lounge image

 

Elm Street Lounge

115 S. Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elm Street Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$4.95
house made with chips
Taco Salad$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
Arroz El Cheech$12.99
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Restaurant banner

CUPCAKES

Delicious Bakery

3700 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
More about Delicious Bakery
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Platter$10.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a waffle.
Classic Platter$9.00
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and toast.
BYO Biscuit$1.00
Build your own biscuit.
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.L.T.$7.00
Thick-sliced pork or turkey bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
Mikhael's Cheesesteak$9.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, with melted cheese sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms & pesto mayo on a sub roll
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, & pesto mayo on a sub roll.
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Radici image

 

Radici

214 S Elm St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Radici
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Plate Special$10.50
two eggs your way, neese's sage sausage or applewood bacon, toast or biscuit, hashbrowns
The Sandwich$10.00
sweet pepper mayo, roasted tomato, cheddar omelet, soft roll, choice of side (add bacon or sausage + $2.00)
Kobra Kai$13.00
fried chicken thigh dipped in gochujang bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, sweet chili aioli served on a soft roll
More about The Sage Mule
Lindley Park Filling Station image

 

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chapman Street$11.95
Angus burger topped off with pimento cheese and bacon on a potato roll.
Chicken Wings$9.95
Crispy chicken wings with choice of sauce and dressing.
The Ridgeway$10.50
Grilled chicken with bacon, red peppers, sprouts, sharp cheddar, and basil aioli on wheat bread.
More about Lindley Park Filling Station
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. image

 

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.

2204 Golden Gate Drive, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co.
Pig Pounder Brewery image

 

Pig Pounder Brewery

1107 Grecade St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pig Pounder Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Shrimply Delicious 2

TBD, TBD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shrimply Delicious 2
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Bravo

2040 Rankin Mill Rd Suite E, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rio Bravo
Restaurant banner

 

Neighbor's GSO

507 Simpson St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Neighbor's GSO
Restaurant banner

 

Seafood Destiny - west gate

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seafood Destiny - west gate
Restaurant banner

 

Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greensboro

Tacos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Salmon

Grits

Taco Salad

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston