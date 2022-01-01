Greensboro American restaurants you'll love
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Baby Back BBQ Pork Ribs (Half Slab)
|$21.99
Fall-off-the-bone tender Baby Back ribs, slowly cooked, then finished over a hickory-fired frill & basted with Darryl's Signature BBQ sauce & honey for unequaled tenderness & great taste.
|House Salad
|$3.99
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of any signature dressing.
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$13.99
Blackened chicken breast over a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and server with Parmesan Bread.
Extra Side of Alfredo sauce $.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Side Order Onion Rings
|$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
|16ct. Wings
|$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Popular items
|Route 66
|$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
|Sm Pork
|$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.