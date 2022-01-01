Greensboro American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Greensboro

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baby Back BBQ Pork Ribs (Half Slab)$21.99
Fall-off-the-bone tender Baby Back ribs, slowly cooked, then finished over a hickory-fired frill & basted with Darryl's Signature BBQ sauce & honey for unequaled tenderness & great taste.
House Salad$3.99
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of any signature dressing.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Blackened chicken breast over a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in alfredo sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and server with Parmesan Bread.
Extra Side of Alfredo sauce $.99
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Order Onion Rings$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
16ct. Wings$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
Pretzels$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
More about Stumble Stilskins
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Route 66$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NC All Natural Farm Raised Catfish$16.00
Twisted Salad$13.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
More about Fishbones

