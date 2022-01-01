Greensboro bars & lounges you'll love

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Order Onion Rings$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
16ct. Wings$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
Pretzels$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
More about Stumble Stilskins
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Route 66$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Crafted image

 

Crafted

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOWTIE TACO$4.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
STUFFED AVOCADO$8.95
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
ELOTES$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika
More about Crafted
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Elm Street Lounge image

 

Elm Street Lounge

115 S. Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elm Street Lounge

