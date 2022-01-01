Greensboro bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Greensboro
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
Side Order Onion Rings
|$4.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
16ct. Wings
|$20.00
Your Choice of Seasoning/Sauce. Served With A Side Of Celery.
Pretzels
|$10.00
2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
Route 66
|$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
Sm Pork
|$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Crafted
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
BOWTIE TACO
|$4.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
STUFFED AVOCADO
|$8.95
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
ELOTES
|$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro