Greensboro Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Greensboro
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$4.95
house made with chips
|Taco Salad
|$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
|Caldo de Pollo
|$5.95
shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and pico de gallow in a chicken broth
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$4.95
house made with chips
|Taco Salad
|$8.45
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$10.99