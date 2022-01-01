Burritos in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Jumbo Burrito
|$8.99
|Lunch Burrito Deluxe
|$9.49
|Burrito Pacifico
|$10.99
More about Stumble Stilskins
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Nemo Burrito
|$13.00
More about Fishbones
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popcorn Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
|Southwestern Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, egg, and salsa verde wrapped in a jalapeno wrap. Served with your choice of side.
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
|Burrito Steak
|$12.55
|Burrito Burrito Mexicanos
|$11.50
Carnitas burrito, bell peppers,
and onions, with Red, sauce,
cheese dip and green sauce
|Burrito Ground Beef
|$9.40
More about The Sage Mule
The Sage Mule
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
chorizo, scrambies, black beans, mule fries, avocado, cheddar, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro sour cream, choice of side
(make it a bowl!)
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side and your choice of potatoes
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Melt Kitchen & Bar
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$15.25