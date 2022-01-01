Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve burritos

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Burrito$8.99
Lunch Burrito Deluxe$9.49
Burrito Pacifico$10.99
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nemo Burrito$13.00
More about Stumble Stilskins
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Shrimp Burrito$15.00
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$15.00
Southwestern Chicken Burrito$13.00
More about Fishbones
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, egg, and salsa verde wrapped in a jalapeno wrap. Served with your choice of side.
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Steak$12.55
Burrito Burrito Mexicanos$11.50
Carnitas burrito, bell peppers,
and onions, with Red, sauce,
cheese dip and green sauce
Burrito Ground Beef$9.40
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, scrambies, black beans, mule fries, avocado, cheddar, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro sour cream, choice of side
(make it a bowl!)
More about The Sage Mule
Item pic

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side and your choice of potatoes
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Burrito$15.25
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Jumbo Burrito$9.99
Burrito Deluxe$11.99
Kid's Burrito$6.49
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

