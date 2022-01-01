Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chalupas in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Chalupas
Greensboro restaurants that serve chalupas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
Avg 4.2
(174 reviews)
1 Chalupa
$3.95
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
No reviews yet
1 Chalupa
$3.95
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
