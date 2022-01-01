Chef salad in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chef salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Chefs Salad
|$10.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Egg, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cucumber & Red Onion. Choice of Dressing.
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Fresh salad greens with ham, turkey, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg & cucumbers with your choice of dressing.