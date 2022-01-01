Chicken caesar salad in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan topped with Wood Grilled chicken. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.