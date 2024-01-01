Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Crav'n Caribbean
601 Milner Dr, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice Eggroll
$6.00
More about Crav'n Caribbean
Yokai
501 N Greene St, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Philly Chicken Fried Rice
$9.00
chicken fried rice w/ mushroom, pepper, onion, & cheese
More about Yokai
