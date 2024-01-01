Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Crav'n Caribbean

601 Milner Dr, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice Eggroll$6.00
More about Crav'n Caribbean
Item pic

 

Yokai

501 N Greene St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
chicken fried rice w/ mushroom, pepper, onion, & cheese
More about Yokai

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

Taco Salad

Ravioli

Cheesecake

Fish Tacos

Garlic Bread

Sliders

Grilled Salmon Salad

Stromboli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2450 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston