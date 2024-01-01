Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Chicken Noodles
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$4.99
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
3512 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$4.99
More about Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp Fajitas
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Kebabs
Chef Salad
Sliders
Green Beans
Teriyaki Chicken
Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More near Greensboro to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston