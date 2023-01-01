Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Rody's Tavern
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Basil pesto chicken salad, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens and red onion served on focaccia
More about The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave

