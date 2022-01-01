Chicken salad in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan topped with Wood Grilled chicken. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Large chicken tenderloins fried crisp using our signature breading & topped off with onions, red bell pepper, shredded pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, & toasted spicy pecans. Served on a bed of fresh greens.
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Wood Fired Chicken breast served over mixed greens & tossed with red onions, bell peppers, fresh cilantro, spring onions, & Thai peanut dressing. Topped with cracker strips, peanuts, & mandarin oranges.
More about The Sage Mule
The Sage Mule
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Greek Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Tzatziki chicken salad, olive tapenade, mixed greens, red onion, house vinaigrette, served on focaccia
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Melt Kitchen & Bar
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00