Chicken salad in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, garlic croutons & grated Parmesan topped with Wood Grilled chicken. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Large chicken tenderloins fried crisp using our signature breading & topped off with onions, red bell pepper, shredded pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, & toasted spicy pecans. Served on a bed of fresh greens.
Thai Chicken Salad$11.99
Wood Fired Chicken breast served over mixed greens & tossed with red onions, bell peppers, fresh cilantro, spring onions, & Thai peanut dressing. Topped with cracker strips, peanuts, & mandarin oranges.
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Tzatziki chicken salad, olive tapenade, mixed greens, red onion, house vinaigrette, served on focaccia
Item pic

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Time Square Pizza Greensboro

101 Elmsley Meadows Ln, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.00
ROMAINE MIX, CROUTONS, PARMESAN
