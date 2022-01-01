Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Platter$13.99
Served with Honey Mustard & fries
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Tenders With Your Choice Of Side
More about Stumble Stilskins
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Fresh chicken lightly battered and flash fried until golden brown. Served with honey mustard. Gluten-free
More about Natty Greene's
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
More about Fishbones
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about The Sage Mule
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Adult 5 Piece Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Time Square Pizza Greensboro

101 Elmsley Meadows Ln, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER (5)$8.50
More about Time Square Pizza Greensboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

Cappuccino

Thai Salad

Cobbler

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Pasta Salad

Scallops

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston