Chicken tenders in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$13.99
Served with Honey Mustard & fries
More about Stumble Stilskins
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.00
Tenders With Your Choice Of Side
More about Natty Greene's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Fresh chicken lightly battered and flash fried until golden brown. Served with honey mustard. Gluten-free
More about Fishbones
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.00
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Melt Kitchen & Bar
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
|Adult 5 Piece Chicken Tenders
|$12.00