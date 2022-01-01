Chicken wraps in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Wood fired chicken, bacon bits, diced red peppers, spicy pecans, pepper jack cheese, salad mix tossed in ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, red onion, tomato with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato with spicy buffalo sauce
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes & pesto mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with blue cheese