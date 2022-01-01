Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.99
Wood fired chicken, bacon bits, diced red peppers, spicy pecans, pepper jack cheese, salad mix tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, red onion, tomato with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato with spicy buffalo sauce
More about Natty Greene's
Item pic

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with grilled ham, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes & pesto mayo.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast strips with blue cheese
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar

