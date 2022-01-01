Chili in Greensboro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Natty's Chili cup
|$6.00
Red beans, simmer ground beef, Neese’s sausage, bell peppers, onion, chipotle peppers, and chili spices topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips
|Natty's Chili bowl
|$8.00
Red beans, simmer ground beef, Neese’s sausage, bell peppers, onion, chipotle peppers, and chili spices topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Chili - Cup
|$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
|Chili - Bowl
|$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips