Chili in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve chili

Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Natty's Chili cup$6.00
Red beans, simmer ground beef, Neese’s sausage, bell peppers, onion, chipotle peppers, and chili spices topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips
Natty's Chili bowl$8.00
Red beans, simmer ground beef, Neese’s sausage, bell peppers, onion, chipotle peppers, and chili spices topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips
More about Natty Greene's
Consumer pic

 

Shish House Greensboro

4929 W Market, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Chili Cup$4.99
More about Shish House Greensboro
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili - Cup$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Chili - Bowl$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro

