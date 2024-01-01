Chopped steaks in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve chopped steaks
More about Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro
|Chop Steak (DAILY)
|$9.90
|Chopped Steak Sandwich
|$8.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Chopped Steak
|$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
More about Jake's Diner - South Elm
Jake's Diner - South Elm
611 South Elm Street, Greensboro
|Chopped Steak
|$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
|Chop Steak (DAILY)
|$9.90
More about Jake's Diner - West Wendover
Jake's Diner - West Wendover
4220 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro
|Chopped Steak
|$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
|Chop Steak (DAILY)
|$9.90
|Chopped Steak
|$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
More about Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
3512 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro
|Chop Steak (DAILY)
|$9.90
|Chopped Steak
|$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
|Chopped Steak
|$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit