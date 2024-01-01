Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped steaks in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve chopped steaks

Main pic

 

Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd

2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Steak (DAILY)$9.90
Chopped Steak Sandwich$8.20
Served with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
More about Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
Main pic

 

Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave

2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Main pic

 

Jake's Diner - South Elm

611 South Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
Chop Steak (DAILY)$9.90
More about Jake's Diner - South Elm
Main pic

 

Jake's Diner - West Wendover

4220 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Steak$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
Chop Steak (DAILY)$9.90
Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
More about Jake's Diner - West Wendover
Main pic

 

Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway

3512 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Steak (DAILY)$9.90
Chopped Steak$10.65
Includes 2 Vegetable Sides with your Choice of Bread and Choice of Hot Sauce, honey BBQ or Teriyaki
Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
More about Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway

