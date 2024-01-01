Fettuccine alfredo in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro
|TRAY FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$69.00
Fresh blended cream sauce tossed with fettuccine Small feeds 10-12 and Large feeds 20-25
|TRAY FETTUCCINE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
|$79.00
$79.00
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
|Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
Fettucine noodles tossed in a homemade alfredo sauce