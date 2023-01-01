Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greensboro restaurants you'll love

Greensboro restaurants
  Greensboro

Must-try Greensboro restaurants

Consumer pic

 

1618 Midtown

1724 Battleground Ave STE 105., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Honey Whipped Feta$12.00
Whipped Feta, Lemon, Rosemary, Herb roasted farm fresh cherry tomatoes, Focaccia
Crab Toast$14.00
Grilled Cornbread, charred corn & butter poached crab slaw, Roasted carrot vinaigrette
Smash Burger$15.00
lettuce, pickled green tomatoes, onion, spicy mayo, american cheese, potato roll, house cut rosemary chips
More about 1618 Midtown
Main pic

 

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. - 2204 Golden Gate Dr.

2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Whiting Basket Regular$13.50
7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
Catfish Basket Regular$11.25
7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink
Shrimp Basket Small$10.25
6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
More about Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. - 2204 Golden Gate Dr.
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.49
house made with chips
Taco Salad$8.99
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
Pick Two$9.99
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly$11.00
Provolone, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers on a Brioche Sub Roll
Gobble Gobble$12.00
Ground Turkey, White Cheddar, Kale, Red Onion, Tomato, Siracha Aioli in a Tortilla Wrap. Choice of Side.
Wings$15.00
Your Choice Of Up To 2 Seasonings/Sauces. Mixed Only. No Half & Half. Served With A Side Of Celery.
More about Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Ole Standby$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles
The Natty Melt$15.00
swiss, sauteed onions, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye
Wings$14.00
Brined chicken wings tossed in your choice of dry rub, Nattys blend, barbecue sauce, or howitzer. Gluten-free
More about Natty Greene's
Consumer pic

 

First Carolina Delicatessen

1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami$8.50
Boar's Head Pastrami with your choice of bread and toppings.
Reuben$9.79
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye.
Hackensack$9.79
Imported Ham, Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye or Pumpernickel
More about First Carolina Delicatessen
Consumer pic

 

Shish House Greensboro

4929 W Market, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shawarma Plate$0.00
A plateful of slowly roasted meat shavings directly from the vertical broiler, topped with fresh herbs
Shish Tawook$19.99
Marinated chunks of chicken, skewered and charbroiled to a tender.
Hummus Half$6.99
Pureed chickpeas, creamy tahini sauce, garlic, served with warm pita bread
More about Shish House Greensboro
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Devils$6.50
Deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and sliced, pickled jalapenos.
Wings 12$19.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
Consumer pic

 

Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
20 Traditional Wings$26.99
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones - Greensboro

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Soup$5.00
Twisted Salad$14.00
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about Fishbones - Greensboro
Sticks and Stones image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sticks and Stones

2200 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg To Be The One$19.00
Lg Peaceful Valley$10.00
Lg Sweet Carolina$23.00
More about Sticks and Stones
Banner pic

 

Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd - 4705 W. Gate City Blvd

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Plate$22.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & asparagus. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
Shrimp Broil$20.95
10 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
Salmon Broil$21.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
More about Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd - 4705 W. Gate City Blvd
Scrambled Southern Diner image

 

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Biscuit$1.00
Build your own biscuit.
Night Night$13.25
Two eggs, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, piquillo peppers, and red eye gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.
Biscuits & Gravy$7.95
Two scratch made biscuits topped with your choice of gravy.
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Consumer pic

 

Astro Dogs 🚀🧑‍🚀🪐

824 S Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sun 🌞$5.99
CANNOT go wrong with the hot cheetos powder + K Dog, a GREAT combination
Asteroid Belt 🪨$6.29
MOST POPULAR: a K Dog with fries all in one, here it is!
Pluto 🔘$5.99
Original K Dog sprinkled with sugar (if you want) and your fav of astro dressing(s)
More about Astro Dogs 🚀🧑‍🚀🪐
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill - 3025 W Gate City Blvd.

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Dib$9.99
Dips
Caldo 7 mares$22.04
(7 seas soup) Shrimp, octopus, fish,
scallops, crab meat, mussels and
crab legs; all in our house spicy broth
Culichi Seafood$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat,
octopus, bell peppers,
onions, rice; topped with fish filet.
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill - 3025 W Gate City Blvd.
The Sage Mule image

 

The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Sandwich$12.00
sweet pepper mayo, roasted tomato, cheddar omelet, soft roll, choice of side (add bacon or sausage + $2.00)
Blue Plate Special$13.00
two eggs your way, neese's sage sausage or applewood bacon, toast or biscuit, hashbrowns
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
chorizo, scrambies, black beans, mule fries, avocado, cheddar, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro sour cream, choice of side
(make it a bowl!)
More about The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
Consumer pic

 

Jerusalem Market on Elm

310 S. Elm St., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Kebob A La Carte$9.50
Tender, hand trimmed pieces of lamb, skewered and grilled to order. As good as it gets right here!
Cheese Pie$6.00
Creamy French Feta, Mozzarella, and Romano blended with oregano and other spices. Baked in our hand stretched dough.
Chicken Wrap$10.50
Delicious hand trimmed and marinated skewers, grilled and wrapped in our thin lavash bread with fresh herb-spice mixture. All white meat chicken with delicate seasoning.
More about Jerusalem Market on Elm
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beechwood Breakfast$8.00
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of hash brown or cubed potatoes, and choice of bread
Cajun Fried Chicken Sammich$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun. Topped with a Cajun Mayo & Grinder Slaw.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese, onions & green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side and your choice of potatoes
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
Main pic

 

Seafood Destiny Fried - 410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whiting Plate$12.95
1 or 2 whiting with choice of 2 sides
Salmon Plate$14.95
1 salmon with choice of 2 sides
Flounder Plate$16.95
2 flounder with choice of 2 sides
More about Seafood Destiny Fried - 410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F
Consumer pic

 

Rio Bravo Mexican Grill

2040 Rankin Mill Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl - Caldo De Pollo$10.00
Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
Chile Colorado$16.00
Tips of Pork in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo$12.00
Grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese.
More about Rio Bravo Mexican Grill
Lindley Park Filling Station image

 

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ridgeway$10.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, red peppers, sprouts, sharp cheddar, and basil aioli on wheat bread.
Rolling Road$10.95
corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss on marble rye.
Beechwood$12.95
Salmon, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, lettuce, and Caesar dressing.
More about Lindley Park Filling Station
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Granny$14.00
Scarlett$14.25
The Melt$12.50
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
Crafted image

 

Crafted - Greensboro

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRAFTED SALAD$7.95
Mixed greens, kimchi, citrus vinaigrette, mandarin oranges, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.
HONKY TONK TACO$12.95
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
BIG TRUCK TACO$13.95
Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
More about Crafted - Greensboro
Consumer pic

 

Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails

4512 West Market Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (6) App$12.00
Naked tossed in a flavor of your choice, with a side of fries and ranch
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2) App$12.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese served with a side of sweet chili sauce or ranch
More about Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails
Pinetop Sport Club image

 

Pinetop Sport Club

3723 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pinetop Sport Club
Kiosco Mexican Grill image

 

Kiosco Mexican Grill

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kiosco Mexican Grill
Sushi Republic image

SUSHI

Sushi Republic

329 Tate Street, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sushi Republic
Consumer pic

 

1618 West Seafood Grill

1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about 1618 West Seafood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - New Garden

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.49
house made with chips
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
grilled chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Pick Two$10.49
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - New Garden
Restaurant banner

 

Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive

2505 Westchester Drive, High Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OTHER SUBS$0.00
LARGE 2 REG TOPPING$18.00
CHEESESTEAK$0.00
More about Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive

