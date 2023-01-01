Greensboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greensboro restaurants
1618 Midtown
1724 Battleground Ave STE 105., Greensboro
|Popular items
|Honey Whipped Feta
|$12.00
Whipped Feta, Lemon, Rosemary, Herb roasted farm fresh cherry tomatoes, Focaccia
|Crab Toast
|$14.00
Grilled Cornbread, charred corn & butter poached crab slaw, Roasted carrot vinaigrette
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, pickled green tomatoes, onion, spicy mayo, american cheese, potato roll, house cut rosemary chips
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. - 2204 Golden Gate Dr.
2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Whiting Basket Regular
|$13.50
7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
|Catfish Basket Regular
|$11.25
7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink
|Shrimp Basket Small
|$10.25
6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.49
house made with chips
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
|Pick Two
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Philly
|$11.00
Provolone, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers on a Brioche Sub Roll
|Gobble Gobble
|$12.00
Ground Turkey, White Cheddar, Kale, Red Onion, Tomato, Siracha Aioli in a Tortilla Wrap. Choice of Side.
|Wings
|$15.00
Your Choice Of Up To 2 Seasonings/Sauces. Mixed Only. No Half & Half. Served With A Side Of Celery.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|The Ole Standby
|$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles
|The Natty Melt
|$15.00
swiss, sauteed onions, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye
|Wings
|$14.00
Brined chicken wings tossed in your choice of dry rub, Nattys blend, barbecue sauce, or howitzer. Gluten-free
First Carolina Delicatessen
1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Pastrami
|$8.50
Boar's Head Pastrami with your choice of bread and toppings.
|Reuben
|$9.79
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye.
|Hackensack
|$9.79
Imported Ham, Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing on Rye or Pumpernickel
Shish House Greensboro
4929 W Market, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Shawarma Plate
|$0.00
A plateful of slowly roasted meat shavings directly from the vertical broiler, topped with fresh herbs
|Shish Tawook
|$19.99
Marinated chunks of chicken, skewered and charbroiled to a tender.
|Hummus Half
|$6.99
Pureed chickpeas, creamy tahini sauce, garlic, served with warm pita bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Popular items
|Deluxe Devils
|$6.50
Deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and sliced, pickled jalapenos.
|Wings 12
|$19.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
|Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Rody's Tavern
5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro
|Popular items
|20 Traditional Wings
|$26.99
|Side Garden Salad
|$2.99
|Fried Shrimp Dinner
|$18.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones - Greensboro
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Crab Soup
|$5.00
|Twisted Salad
|$14.00
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sticks and Stones
2200 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Lg To Be The One
|$19.00
|Lg Peaceful Valley
|$10.00
|Lg Sweet Carolina
|$23.00
Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd - 4705 W. Gate City Blvd
4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro
|Popular items
|Salmon Plate
|$22.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & asparagus. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
|Shrimp Broil
|$20.95
10 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
|Salmon Broil
|$21.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|BYO Biscuit
|$1.00
Build your own biscuit.
|Night Night
|$13.25
Two eggs, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, piquillo peppers, and red eye gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$7.95
Two scratch made biscuits topped with your choice of gravy.
Astro Dogs 🚀🧑🚀🪐
824 S Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Sun 🌞
|$5.99
CANNOT go wrong with the hot cheetos powder + K Dog, a GREAT combination
|Asteroid Belt 🪨
|$6.29
MOST POPULAR: a K Dog with fries all in one, here it is!
|Pluto 🔘
|$5.99
Original K Dog sprinkled with sugar (if you want) and your fav of astro dressing(s)
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill - 3025 W Gate City Blvd.
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
|Popular items
|Crab Dib
|$9.99
Dips
|Caldo 7 mares
|$22.04
(7 seas soup) Shrimp, octopus, fish,
scallops, crab meat, mussels and
crab legs; all in our house spicy broth
|Culichi Seafood
|$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat,
octopus, bell peppers,
onions, rice; topped with fish filet.
The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|The Sandwich
|$12.00
sweet pepper mayo, roasted tomato, cheddar omelet, soft roll, choice of side (add bacon or sausage + $2.00)
|Blue Plate Special
|$13.00
two eggs your way, neese's sage sausage or applewood bacon, toast or biscuit, hashbrowns
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
chorizo, scrambies, black beans, mule fries, avocado, cheddar, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro sour cream, choice of side
(make it a bowl!)
Jerusalem Market on Elm
310 S. Elm St., Greensboro
|Popular items
|Lamb Kebob A La Carte
|$9.50
Tender, hand trimmed pieces of lamb, skewered and grilled to order. As good as it gets right here!
|Cheese Pie
|$6.00
Creamy French Feta, Mozzarella, and Romano blended with oregano and other spices. Baked in our hand stretched dough.
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.50
Delicious hand trimmed and marinated skewers, grilled and wrapped in our thin lavash bread with fresh herb-spice mixture. All white meat chicken with delicate seasoning.
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Beechwood Breakfast
|$8.00
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of hash brown or cubed potatoes, and choice of bread
|Cajun Fried Chicken Sammich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun. Topped with a Cajun Mayo & Grinder Slaw.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese, onions & green peppers. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side and your choice of potatoes
Seafood Destiny Fried - 410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F
410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Whiting Plate
|$12.95
1 or 2 whiting with choice of 2 sides
|Salmon Plate
|$14.95
1 salmon with choice of 2 sides
|Flounder Plate
|$16.95
2 flounder with choice of 2 sides
Rio Bravo Mexican Grill
2040 Rankin Mill Road, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Bowl - Caldo De Pollo
|$10.00
Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
|Chile Colorado
|$16.00
Tips of Pork in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$12.00
Grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese.
Lindley Park Filling Station
2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Ridgeway
|$10.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, red peppers, sprouts, sharp cheddar, and basil aioli on wheat bread.
|Rolling Road
|$10.95
corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss on marble rye.
|Beechwood
|$12.95
Salmon, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, lettuce, and Caesar dressing.
Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Granny
|$14.00
|Scarlett
|$14.25
|The Melt
|$12.50
Crafted - Greensboro
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|CRAFTED SALAD
|$7.95
Mixed greens, kimchi, citrus vinaigrette, mandarin oranges, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.
|HONKY TONK TACO
|$12.95
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
|BIG TRUCK TACO
|$13.95
Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
Ghost Bar Kitchen & Cocktails
4512 West Market Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (6) App
|$12.00
Naked tossed in a flavor of your choice, with a side of fries and ranch
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2) App
|$12.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese served with a side of sweet chili sauce or ranch
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - New Garden
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.49
house made with chips
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
grilled chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
|Pick Two
|$10.49
- 2