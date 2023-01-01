Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve fish and chips

Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n Chips$16.00
More about Natty Greene's
Consumer pic

 

Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips$11.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones - Greensboro

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about Fishbones - Greensboro
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

M'Coul's Public House

110 W McGee St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Wee Fish 'n Chips$14.00
Half piece of fried haddock served with fries and slaw.
Fish & Chips$23.00
Guinness beer-battered, deep-fried haddock, fries, slaw, and tarter sauce. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)
More about M'Coul's Public House

