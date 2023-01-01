Fish and chips in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Natty Greene's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Fish n Chips
|$16.00
More about Fishbones - Greensboro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones - Greensboro
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
More about M'Coul's Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
M'Coul's Public House
110 W McGee St, Greensboro
|Wee Fish 'n Chips
|$14.00
Half piece of fried haddock served with fries and slaw.
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Guinness beer-battered, deep-fried haddock, fries, slaw, and tarter sauce. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)