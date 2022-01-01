French toast in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve french toast
More about Scrambled Southern Diner
Scrambled Southern Diner
2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|French Toast
|$6.00
Classic french toast.
|GF French Toast Platter
|$13.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and gluten free french toast.
|French Toast Platter
|$11.75
Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and french toast.
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|French Toast
|$7.00
Three slices of French toast with syrup and butter and a choice of meat