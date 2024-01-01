Gnocchi in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve gnocchi
Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro
|GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
|$17.49
Potato dumpling and meat sauce topped with melted cheese
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
|GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA (D)
|$20.00
Potato dumpling served in tangy cream sauce, baked with gorgonzola