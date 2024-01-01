Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve gnocchi

Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground

3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE$17.49
Potato dumpling and meat sauce topped with melted cheese
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA (D)$20.00
Potato dumpling served in tangy cream sauce, baked with gorgonzola
More about Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale

2116 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE$17.49
Potato dumpling and meat sauce topped with melted cheese
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale

