Lobster ravioli in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve lobster ravioli

Consumer pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground

3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$21.49
Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce. Pair with Benvolio Pinot Grigio
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
Banner pic

 

Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER RAVIOLI (D)$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and cheese, covered in a pink cream sauce with crabmeat, onions, cherry tomato and white wine
More about Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
Consumer pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale

2116 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$21.49
Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce. Pair with Benvolio Pinot Grigio
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Lawndale

