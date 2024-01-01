Lobster ravioli in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve lobster ravioli
Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$21.49
Sautéed with olive oil, butter, onions and crabmeat, white wine and cherry tomato pink cream sauce. Pair with Benvolio Pinot Grigio
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI (D)
|$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and cheese, covered in a pink cream sauce with crabmeat, onions, cherry tomato and white wine