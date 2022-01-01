Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve pasta salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Pasta Salad$4.00
Lindley Park Filling Station image

 

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE Pasta Salad$4.25
House made pasta salad.
