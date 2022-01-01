Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Pasta Salad
Greensboro restaurants that serve pasta salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(678 reviews)
Side Pasta Salad
$4.00
More about Stumble Stilskins
Lindley Park Filling Station
2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro
No reviews yet
SIDE Pasta Salad
$4.25
House made pasta salad.
More about Lindley Park Filling Station
