Pork tenderloin in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd

2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
More about Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave

2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Jake's Diner - West Wendover

4220 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
Pork Tenderloin Side$4.80
2 Pork Tenderloins
More about Jake's Diner - West Wendover
Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway

3512 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro

Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
More about Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway

