Pork tenderloin in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
More about Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro
|Pork Tenderloin Breakfast
|$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Pork Tenderloin Breakfast
|$7.65
More about Jake's Diner - West Wendover
Jake's Diner - West Wendover
4220 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro
|Pork Tenderloin Breakfast
|$7.65
|Pork Tenderloin Side
|$4.80
2 Pork Tenderloins
More about Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
3512 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro
|Pork Tenderloin Breakfast
|$7.65
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$3.75
