Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve quesadillas

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fajita Quesadilla$9.49
Rio Quesadilla$11.99
Kid's Quesadilla$6.49
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stumble Stilskins

202 W Market St, Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed Cheese and Green Peppers. Vegetarian.
More about Stumble Stilskins
Mac's Speed Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Twisted Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
More about Fishbones
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Charra$14.69
Fajita quesadilla with
a combination of shrimp, chorizo, steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers,
onions and tomatoes in our chipotle sauce.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$11.50
Quesadilla Texana$14.33
Fajita quesadilla with
a combination of shrimp,steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions
and tomatoes
More about Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
Mikhael's Quesadilla image

 

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mikhael's Quesadilla$9.00
Green peppers, grilled onions, jack & cheddar cheese with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fajita Quesadilla$10.49
Kid's Quesadilla$6.49
Rio Quesadilla$11.99
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

French Toast

Grits

Cheese Fries

Tostadas

Chicken Burritos

Crab Cakes

Chalupas

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston