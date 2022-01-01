Quesadillas in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Grilled Fajita Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Rio Quesadilla
|$11.99
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stumble Stilskins
202 W Market St, Greensboro
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Mixed Cheese and Green Peppers. Vegetarian.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Twisted Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
|Quesadilla Charra
|$14.69
Fajita quesadilla with
a combination of shrimp, chorizo, steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers,
onions and tomatoes in our chipotle sauce.
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
|Quesadilla Texana
|$14.33
Fajita quesadilla with
a combination of shrimp,steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions
and tomatoes
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Mikhael's Quesadilla
|$9.00
Green peppers, grilled onions, jack & cheddar cheese with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa.