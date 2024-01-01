Rotisserie chicken in Greensboro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground

3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$13.89
Dark or white meat served with bread and your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN PIZZA$18.99
Fresh tomato sauce, red onion, basil, oregano, rotisserie chicken and mozzarella cheese
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD$14.89
Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato. Pair with Stella pinot grigio
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
Banner pic

 

Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
Farm chicken, fresh from the rotisserie, piled on a bed of lettuce with Gaeta black olives, radishes, red onion and banana peppers
More about Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

