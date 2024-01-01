Rotisserie chicken in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro
|1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$13.89
Dark or white meat served with bread and your choice of spinach, broccoli, green beans or potatoes
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.99
Fresh tomato sauce, red onion, basil, oregano, rotisserie chicken and mozzarella cheese
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.89
Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, onion, banana peppers, carrots, cucumber and tomato. Pair with Stella pinot grigio
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.00
Farm chicken, fresh from the rotisserie, piled on a bed of lettuce with Gaeta black olives, radishes, red onion and banana peppers