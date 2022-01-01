Salmon in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve salmon
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
|Chardonnay Glazed Salmon
|$21.99
Farm Raised Chilean Salmon grilled over a hickory fire & glazed with a creamy Dijon-Chardonnay sauce. Served over wilted spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions, bacon bits & rice.
|Salmon Pecan Salad
|$15.99
Wood Fired Grilled Salmon on a bed of mixed greens, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, & toasted pecans with cilantro-citrus dressing.
|Wood Grilled Salmon
|$18.99
Grilled & Basted with lemon-dill butter.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Wild Salmon Filet
|$20.00
Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro
|Salmon Plate
|$19.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & asparagus. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
|Salmon Broil
|$20.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
|Salmon Pasta
|$19.95
Bow-tie noodles, alfredo sauce
1 salmon with bourbon glaze & chopped asparagus
Seafood Destiny Fried
410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro
|Salmon Plate
|$14.95
1 salmon with choice of 2 sides
|1 Salmon
|$8.95
Lindley Park Filling Station
2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Salmon Benedict
|$14.95
Grilled or Blackened Salmon, two poached eggs, sautéed spinach and hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.