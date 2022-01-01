Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve salmon

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

 

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chardonnay Glazed Salmon$21.99
Farm Raised Chilean Salmon grilled over a hickory fire & glazed with a creamy Dijon-Chardonnay sauce. Served over wilted spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions, bacon bits & rice.
Salmon Pecan Salad$15.99
Wood Fired Grilled Salmon on a bed of mixed greens, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, & toasted pecans with cilantro-citrus dressing.
Wood Grilled Salmon$18.99
Grilled & Basted with lemon-dill butter.
More about Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill
Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$22.00
More about Natty Greene's
Fishbones image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon Filet$20.00
More about Fishbones
Banner pic

 

Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$19.95
2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & asparagus. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
Salmon Broil$20.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
Salmon Pasta$19.95
Bow-tie noodles, alfredo sauce
1 salmon with bourbon glaze & chopped asparagus
More about Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd
Main pic

 

Seafood Destiny Fried

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Plate$14.95
1 salmon with choice of 2 sides
1 Salmon$8.95
More about Seafood Destiny Fried
Lindley Park Filling Station image

 

Lindley Park Filling Station

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Benedict$14.95
Grilled or Blackened Salmon, two poached eggs, sautéed spinach and hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
More about Lindley Park Filling Station
Melt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$14.00
More about Melt Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Broil$20.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
More about Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

Taquitos

Caesar Salad

Crab Cakes

Grits

Cheesecake

Green Beans

Cappuccino

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston